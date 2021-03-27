Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and $656.65 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $11.83 or 0.00021027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.47 or 0.03067328 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 141.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

