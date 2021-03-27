Ethverse (ETHV) Hits Market Cap of $5.33 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Ethverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $5.33 million and $73,565.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072879 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002336 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

JUIICE (JUI) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,988,756 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

