EUNOMIA (ENTS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. EUNOMIA has a total market cap of $172,248.48 and $495.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNOMIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNOMIA has traded down 68.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EUNOMIA

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. EUNOMIA’s official message board is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . EUNOMIA’s official website is ent.zone

EUNOMIA Coin Trading

