Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 414.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit