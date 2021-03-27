Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 414.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

