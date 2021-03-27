Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $15,623,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 365.8% in the third quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 755,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 593,329 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $7,145,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,102,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,760,000 after buying an additional 347,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after buying an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 427,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

