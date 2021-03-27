Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €33.00 by Baader Bank

Evotec (ETR:EVT) received a €33.00 ($38.82) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.60 ($38.35).

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €29.63 ($34.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €32.06 and its 200-day moving average is €27.48. Evotec has a twelve month low of €19.37 ($22.79) and a twelve month high of €43.00 ($50.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

