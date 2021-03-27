Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,097 shares of company stock worth $9,866,722 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

