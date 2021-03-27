ExNetwork Token Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. ExNetwork Token has a market capitalization of $30.26 million and $594,213.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One ExNetwork Token token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00058714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00244688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.35 or 0.00846238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00074038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ExNetwork Token Token Profile

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,783,384 tokens. The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

