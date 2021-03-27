Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Hold Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

