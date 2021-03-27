Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $283.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,390,817 shares of company stock valued at $373,444,082. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

