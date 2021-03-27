Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Price Target Increased to $11.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $8.50 to $11.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 million, a P/E ratio of -60.47 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Farmland Partners has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.