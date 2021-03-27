FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%.

Shares of FAT stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

