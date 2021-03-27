FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:FCIC remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. FCCC has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

FCCC Company Profile

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

