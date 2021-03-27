Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FERL remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,641. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.