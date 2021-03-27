Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Short Interest Update

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FERL remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,641. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
Fearless Films Company Profile
