Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $487,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,090 shares of company stock worth $12,685,106. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGM stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

