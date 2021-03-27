Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $89.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.33. The stock had a trading volume of 533,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,313,000 after buying an additional 324,381 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $13,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 346,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,531,000 after buying an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.