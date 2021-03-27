Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,514 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,490 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

