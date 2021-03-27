Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FERG. Oddo Bhf downgraded Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $121.82 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $127.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

