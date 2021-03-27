Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrovial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

FRRVY opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

