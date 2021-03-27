Financial Contrast: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) versus Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.41%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Lionheart Acquisition Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.23 $6.23 million $0.50 28.70 Lionheart Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Lionheart Acquisition Co. II.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Lionheart Acquisition Co. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its efforts in businesses that apply digital technologies and technology-enhanced services and solutions to the identification, design, development, construction, operation, financing, management, and disposition of real estate properties. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

