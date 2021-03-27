First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPA opened at $33.62 on Friday. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.