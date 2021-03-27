First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $65.90. 8,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,168. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.