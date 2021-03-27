FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453,200 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.27. 3,051,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835,453. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $46.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Mizuho raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

