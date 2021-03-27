FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,428.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,967 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $29,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,037,000 after acquiring an additional 111,845 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $6,132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLT opened at $278.46 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.14 and a 52-week high of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.11.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

