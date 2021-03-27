Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as high as C$0.61. Foraco International shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$54.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services in the exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services. It also drills wells for drinking, irrigation, and industrial water; and undertakes a range of projects, including large scale village water drilling programs, specialized drilling projects to access mineral water using sanitary protection methods, and large diameter well fields for residential supply in urban environments, as well as provides inspection, servicing, and rehabilitation services for existing wells.

