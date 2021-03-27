Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit