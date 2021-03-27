Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

FBRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $405.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

