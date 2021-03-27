FY2021 EPS Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Cut by Analyst

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$156.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.60 million.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

