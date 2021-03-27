G.Research Comments on GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Stock analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

