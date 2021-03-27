Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Gear Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GXE. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 target price (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

GXE stock opened at C$0.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

