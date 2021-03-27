General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Mills in a report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,828 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

