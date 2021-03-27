Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $251.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.04 million and the highest is $267.41 million. Gentherm posted sales of $228.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.02. Gentherm has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,571,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

