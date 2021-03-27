Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cigna by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,705,000 after purchasing an additional 219,428 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after buying an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $243.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.99. The company has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

