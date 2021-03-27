Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 81,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 102,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

