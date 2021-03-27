Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,292 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Anthem were worth $30,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $371.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.98. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $199.16 and a one year high of $372.25. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.