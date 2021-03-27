Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) vs. Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Critical Contrast

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,179.51 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -8.50 Newron Pharmaceuticals $7.88 million 6.80 -$22.63 million ($1.27) -2.36

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Newron Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Newron Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Blood Therapeutics and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $92.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.60%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Newron Pharmaceuticals beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating Oxbryta that has completed Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD. It is also evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase IIa clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its pipeline of products include Sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome; Evenamide, a first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.