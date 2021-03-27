Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.20 and traded as high as $21.86. Global Partners shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 100,098 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $742.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.