GMB Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $26,824.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One GMB token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMB has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. GMB has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $26,824.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GMB alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.70 or 0.00626743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023812 BTC.

GMB Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. The official website for GMB is gmbplatform.io . The official message board for GMB is medium.com/gmbofficial . GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GMB Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.