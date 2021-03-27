Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Up 598.6% in March

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 598.6% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

