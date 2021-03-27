GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,209,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59.

GPRO stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.79 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $357.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPRO. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoPro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GoPro by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 244,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,227 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

