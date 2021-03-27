Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Update

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 758.5% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 41,580 shares during the period. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPP stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. 25,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $291.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.84. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

