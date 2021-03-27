Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $2.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

NYSE GPI traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.00. 100,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,714. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $175.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,380,000.

Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

