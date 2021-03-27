GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary technology platforms. The company develops immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-1550, a bispecific scFv recombinant fusion protein-drug conjugate that targets cancer cells expressing the CD19 receptor or CD22 receptor, or both receptors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; GTB-3550, a single-chain, tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; GTB-C3550, a next-generation follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550, and GTB-C3550, which contains a modified CD16 moiety; and GTB-1615, a single-chain fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors.

