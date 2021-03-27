GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS GTBP opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.
GT Biopharma Company Profile
