Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

KNX stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $48.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

