Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 58,354 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Boston Properties worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after buying an additional 579,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,272,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,268,000 after purchasing an additional 131,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

NYSE BXP opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

