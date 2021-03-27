Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 153.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

FRC opened at $170.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

