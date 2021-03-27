Guggenheim Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,999 shares of company stock worth $13,778,193 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

