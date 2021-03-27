Gulden Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $13,403.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00331240 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 539,363,894 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.