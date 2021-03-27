Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) is Cannell Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,542 shares during the quarter. Hanger comprises 4.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.83% of Hanger worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hanger by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hanger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hanger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

HNGR traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.95. 112,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.40. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 2.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.41. Hanger had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 237.97%. The company had revenue of $277.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

