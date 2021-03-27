Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $232.43 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $232.43 or 0.00413822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $120.34 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 113.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 542,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,744 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

