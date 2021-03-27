HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

UUUU opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $819.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

In other Energy Fuels news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,767 shares of company stock valued at $184,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

